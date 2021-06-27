http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6Fv0gQTFYkA/

JUST when we thought all celebs did now was post joyless Instagram shots, the Queen of Pop reminded the young ’uns how it’s done with an impromptu bar show.

Madonna – who arrived with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams – pulled out all the stops with fishnet-encased breasts and leather hotpants as she writhed on a makeshift stage at a surprise gig.

4

Madonna wore fishnet-encased breasts and leather hotpants at her bar gigCredit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Madonna showed the younger crowd how to party

4

Madonna showed the younger crowd how to partyCredit: BackGrid

Revellers at the New York hotspot Boom Boom Room included daughter Lourdes Leon, model Emily Ratajkowski and US talkshow host Andy Cohen.

At the gig to kick off Pride weekend, the 62-year-old told the crowd: “Take nothing for granted and learn to love yourself.”

It’s good to see she practises what she preaches.

Madonna pulled out all the stops to entertain guests

4

Madonna pulled out all the stops to entertain guestsCredit: BackGrid
Madonna was at the gig with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams

4

Madonna was at the gig with boyfriend Ahlamalik WilliamsCredit: BackGrid
Madonna, 62, and toyboy Ahlamalik Williams, 27, cheer on her son David at football match in LA
