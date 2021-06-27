https://100percentfedup.com/sidney-powell-on-how-election-can-be-overturned-state-legislators-have-the-power-to-recall-the-electors-for-fraud-video/

Attorney Sidney Powell appeared on Lindell TV with conservative “Frank” host Brannon Howse, where she discussed potential steps that need to be taken to remedy a potentially stolen election.

“I think it’s certainly important for people to understand what happened here, and the more information we can get about that the better” Powell told Brannon House, host of Lindell TV. “It’s particularly important for our state legislators to understand it because they have the power to recall the electors for fraud,” she said.

Powell explained, “Fraud officiates or disposes of everything—undoes everything that wrongfully happens as a result of that fraud.” The former federal prosecutor appears to be suggesting that the state legislators have the power to undo the election that sent Joe Biden to the White House.

Sidney Powell (6/25) suggests that the election can be overturned by recalling electors for fraud. pic.twitter.com/GXZSEQv0If — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 26, 2021

Last month, during her appearance at a “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Dallas, Powell discussed what would happen if forensic audits like the one in Maricopa County, AZ prove massive voter fraud stole the election from Donald J. Trump and unfairly gave the win to Joe Biden? “He can simply be reinstated,” Powell told the audience.

Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Rudy Giuliani, and Mike Lindell have all been sued by Dominion Voting Machines for defamation. Powell doesn’t appear to be running away from the fight for election integrity anytime soon.

