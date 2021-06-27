https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv4moGpk16POFCxhxzpi7FpJ

Hey you! What are you doing here? Didn’t I tell you to take a break?!

What’s that? You’re not on vacation right now and you’re itching to talk about [vaccines / transhumanism / the Olympics / truth music / your summer vacation plans] with your fellow Corbetteers? Oh, well alright, then.

Please use this open thread to discuss whatever you like while I’m away. See you in July!

