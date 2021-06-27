https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-wont-hear-transgender-school-bathroom-case?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear a legal battle over the rights of transgender students, handing a victory to transgender student Gavin Grimm over the Virginia school board that denied him the right to use the boys’ restroom.

The move came in an unsigned order, with two of the court’s more conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, indicating they would’ve picked up the case, according to The Washington Post.

