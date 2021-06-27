https://www.oann.com/tennis-britains-konta-out-of-wimbledon-after-team-members-positive-covid-19-test/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-britains-konta-out-of-wimbledon-after-team-members-positive-covid-19-test



FILE PHOTO: Tennis – Wimbledon – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain – June 26, 2021 Britain's Johanna Konta during a press conference Pool via REUTERS/Florian Eisele

June 27, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British number one Johanna Konta has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after a member of her team tested positive for COVID-19, the All England Club said on Sunday.

Konta, who was seeded 27th, must undertake a 10-day quarantine period after being identified as a close contact.

“A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with COVID-19 symptoms this morning, and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with The Championships’ testing protocols,” a statement said.

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact. In line with government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from The Championships.”

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

