Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced this weekend that there are still 500 election fraud cases that still need to be heard in court.

This comes as Governor Greg Abbott promised a new election integrity bill in the state as well as bail reform.

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton has announced that more than 500 election fraud cases are currently waiting to be heard in court. Over the weekend, Paxton relayed on Twitter that his team will prosecute every instance of voter fraud. This comes after he shared information about a woman being arrested for multiple counts of election fraud in a 2018 local election. Monica Mendez was convicted on seven counts of illegal voting, eight counts of unlawfully assisting a voter, eight counts of unlawful possession of ballots and eight counts of election fraud. In response to the case, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said his team plans to pursue laws for more secure elections. Thanks, @GregAbbott_TX! We will prosecute voter fraud every time we find it. Currently our office has over 500 cases waiting to be heard in court. Voter fraud is real. Texans deserve to know their vote is legally and securely counted. #ElectionIntegrity #Fraud https://t.co/ZhUh8lpHri — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) June 26, 2021

Paxton has been a staunch defender of election integrity.

#ElectionIntegrity is achieved by increasing public confidence in free & fair elections in two ways: ‣ by investigating an allegation of fraud & determining that fraud did not, in fact, occur;

‣ by investigating & prosecuting, where appropriate, violations of election laws. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) June 25, 2021

