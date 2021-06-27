https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/06/27/texas-gov-greg-abbott-and-sen-john-cornyn-show-just-how-unhelpful-the-vice-presidents-visit-to-the-border-actually-was/

If the Biden administration had hoped to give an impression of seriousness about dealing with the problems along the U.S. southern border through Vice President Kamala Harris’ “visit,” it is safe to conclude that it has ended up being a fail.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) knows that more effort might have resulted in something that was actually helpful.

The New York Post calls the trip what it was, as Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) points out.

Why even waste the time and resources?

