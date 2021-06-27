https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/tgps-jim-joe-hoft-steve-bannons-war-room-monday-morning-10-et/

The Gateway Pundit’s founder Jim Hoft and twin brother and contributing editor Joe Hoft will join Steve Bannon on The War Room at 10 AM Monday morning Eastern Time.

Former Trump Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and co-host Raheem Kassam have made The War Room one the most popular podcasts in America today.

The Hoft brothers will kick off this historic week on The War Room.

We are expecting news from Arizona early this week.

A huge preliminary report on the Arizona audit is expected as early as Monday this week.

