Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, praised Fox Business host Charles Payne for calling Portnoy a “little b****” during a live interview.

Payne and Portnoy’s exchange on Fox Business made headlines Thursday after Payne called Portnoy a “little b****” during a discussion about Portnoy’s stock trading. Portnoy later praised Payne for putting “a**es in seats” with the vulgar jab, brushing off attempts from Fox representatives to apologize.

“I have our pr people and Fox show being like ‘so sorry’ blah blah blah. I loved it. That’s how you put asses in the seats @cvpayne you little b****,” Portnoy tweeted.

Payne responded, “We have to do it again soon, Dave.”

Portnoy has gotten in scuffles with media figures and outlets in the past, though his fights don’t always end so congenially. Earlier this month, Portnoy ripped Politico and its contributing editor, Derek Robertson, for writing a piece that included “all the 1 sided lazy examples taken out of context people use to trash me.” As The Daily Wire reported:

Portnoy accused Robertson of spreading “lazy” criticisms of Portnoy’s sports and pop culture site while omitting its successful pandemic charity work with the Barstool Fund, which raised money for struggling small businesses at risk of permanent closure during the pandemic. “This man wrote an 8 gadzillion word article on me trying to explain why Ive become pop with Republicans. It included all the 1 sided lazy examples taken out of context people use to trash me. Yet in the entire essay not 1 mention of Barstool Fund,” Portnoy tweeted Sunday along with a photo of Robertson. Robertson tweeted back: “thank you for reading, dave.” “fwiw, i think the barstool fund both fits perfectly into the dynamic i describe here and was a salutary thing to do,” Robertson added. “this piece wasn’t meant to ‘trash’ portnoy or the GOP, just to accurately describe a cultural dynamic that’s impossible to ignore. make your own judgments!” Portnoy challenged Robertson’s claim that the article was not meant to “trash” anyone, pulling a quote from the second paragraph of the piece: “[Portnoy] also heads an online outlet that has shamelessly stolen content and engaged in flagrant racism and misogyny, leading harassment campaigns against anyone who would dare call them out.” “Ohh. Derek chose to omit it even though he admits it fit perfectly. Thank god he was unbiased. Nice and unbiased per below paragraph,” Portnoy responded, referencing the quote he pulled. “Ironically ‘Dereks’ are why people like me in 1st place. I enjoy life. I got no agenda. Don’t lie and believe actions speak louder than words.”

In May, Portnoy slammed the bosses at N Magazine after the publication ran, then apologized for, a profile on the Barstool founder.

“It’s unfortunate that the powers that be at N Magazine are spineless jellyfish who are held hostage by the whims of the vocal minority,” Portnoy said at the time. “Meanwhile, I will continue to do my best to make Nantucket and America a better place while those who hate me can continue to throw cry parties for themselves about how I made a joke they didn’t like 20 years ago.”

