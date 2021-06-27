https://thelibertyloft.com/the-devils-in-the-details/

Orlando, FL — “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.”—Matthew 7:15

In recent weeks, big-name Republican governors have signed bills and made statements assuring their conservative base they will not force COVID-19 vaccines on them.

However, what appears to be good on the surface may not be so when you look at the details.

One of those is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who signed SB 2006 into law last month prohibiting vaccine passports for government, business and educational institutions.

“In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” DeSantis said in a news release.

Buried deep in that legislation is language allowing forced vaccinations “by any means necessary” on non-compliant citizens. The language starts on line 1,056 of a bill with 1,191 lines.

It allows the State Health Officer to “take actions that are necessary to protect the public health” including mandating “an individual to be examined, tested, vaccinated, treated, isolated, or quarantined for communicable diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and present a severe danger to public health. Individuals who are unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be subjected to isolation or quarantine…. If there is no practical method to isolate or quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.”

Further down, it allows such police to “immediately” enforce the State Health Officer’s commands to force a shot.

Then there’s Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who signed SB 968 last month to also prohibit vaccine passports. What was removed by the Republican leadership was a provision prohibiting employers from mandating the shots on employees, and nurses in the state have already faced the brunt of that decision.

And as Oldham Law notes, businesses can still require vaccine passports if they don’t receive state funds. Abbott also signed this month SB 1353, a bill mandating racial and ethnic profiling in vaccine reports, and HB 797, allowing home health nurse to coerce vaccines on patients.

Brian Shilhavy, the editor of Health Impact News, wrote that there’s hope but “not as long as people in the United States fail to understand that ALL politicians, regardless of political party, cannot and will not help us.”

“At the spiritual level, as I have written many times, this is a war between God and Satan, and God will win! But in the process, the world’s population will be drastically reduced…. In the physical realm, this is a war between Main Street and Wall Street Globalists. And Wall Street is still vulnerable to the masses, if the people unite together and resist,” Shilhavy added.

The experimental COVID-19 shots are for a virus that still has apparently yet to be proven to exist, and it has now led to more reported deaths in the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) than the last 30 years combined for all vaccines.

“Already, many across the globe are dying and having horrible adverse reactions to this poisonous injection, and death rates in many areas are much higher than claimed Covid deaths,” wrote Gary Barnett. “This is happening worldwide, and this is the healthiest time of year for most, so how bad will it get once fall and winter arrive? No one knows what the intermediate and long-term effects of this shot will be, but all indications and logic point to devastating results in the future. With highly compromised and destroyed immune systems due to the draconian responses to this fake pandemic and this ‘vaccine,’ the death numbers could be astronomical in the near and distant future. This scenario along with the high possibility of fertility destruction by injection could go a long way to reducing greatly the number of people on earth, just as the controllers desire.”

The recent VAERS data dump showed 6,113 deaths as well as 387,087 adverse events and 31,240 serious injuries through June 18. There are 7,294 adverse events reported for those aged 12 to 17, including 423 serious events and nine deaths, while the virus is widely known to pose little threat for that age group.

The CDC did announce this week that heart inflammation, or myocarditis, has a “likely association” with the shots among kids, and the vaccines may need a warning label. This emergency meeting to look at this serious risk to kids was pushed off several days so the CDC could recognize the new federal holiday Juneteenth.

Meanwhile, the propaganda of fear continues as media pushes dangers of new variants to push more to submit to the shot and advance the entire globalist agenda.

“None of this will end easily, and of course, there will be no government savior, no political god to save humanity, and no voluntary backing down by the powerful. Voting is irrelevant, as is the court system for the most part. What is necessary in order to stop this tyrannical takeover is the will of the people, and the courage en masse to just say no. Disobey at every turn, do not follow any orders by government, whether local, state, or federal concerning any draconian measures sought by these monsters. More restrictions are coming; they are not gone for good. Expect more quarantines, expect immunity or passport permits for living, expect every conceivable method of fear-based propaganda, expect more lockdowns. Then understand that economic chaos is also coming, with extreme inflation, false flag cyberattacks, food shortages, and likely violent civil unrest once these plans are active. In addition, surveillance during this madness will only worsen,” Barnett wrote.

