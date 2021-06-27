https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/the-economics-professor-trending-for-saying-stalin-was-a-great-listener-is-also-a-huge-fan-of-crt/

Happy Sunday, everyone, except to economics professor Dr. Asatar Bair who got “Stalin” trending this afternoon after he defended the murderous tyrant as a “great listener and collaborator during discussions”:

People say I ‘idolize’ Stalin. Not true, I hold a fair and balanced view. The man was neither savior nor saint, but he was, at once, a very successful revolutionary, a great contributor to Marxist theory, and said to be a great listener and collaborator during discussions — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 27, 2021

and then there are his successes as a leader. First, the foresight to fear a belligerent German fascism, then the tactical ability to successfully defeat the world’s greatest invading army, combined with the strength to make tough decisions that have no easy answers — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 27, 2021

I simply think one should read everything the man wrote and then make up your own mind — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 27, 2021

And he “would certainly conclude that he is one of the great leaders of the 20th [century] though”:

I would certainly conclude that he is one of the great leaders of the 20th c though — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 27, 2021

This is the same guy who dismissed the Uyghur genocide:

Guy who papers over Uyghur genocide turned out to be a Stalin stan… pic.twitter.com/SY1gAALi5w — MicDre (@dremicdre) June 28, 2021

And now, here he is, praising Stalin:

Stalin had his flaws, but he was a great listener. https://t.co/6DyMsLVtBw — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 27, 2021

Maybe he’s such a good listener because dead people often don’t talk very much?

20 million+++ dead may disagree. https://t.co/CcHsOZAp8d — Mark Towhey (@towhey) June 27, 2021

And he tweeted this in all seriousness:

What people remember most fondly about Stalin is how great a listener he was. https://t.co/mXnHi5g3Ty — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) June 27, 2021

He’s also a fan of Critical Race Theory:

Critical race theory is good, actually. And it gets even better when you add class analysis — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 11, 2021

The pattern is that one side does wild accusations, and we see what sticks, then this insanity is repeated and normalized by the ‘liberal’ (neoliberal but woke) media until the overton window has been shifted right, and all of a sudden everyone is upset over critical race theory https://t.co/8NIpL6Akdi — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 13, 2021

And if you’re against it, you’re just like the Nazis:

“Critical race theory” (broadly speaking, the idea that white supremacy pervades the political, cultural and economic structures of western society) has become a rallying cry for reactionaries in the same way “Jewish Bolshevism” was for the Nazis — Dr. Asatar Bair (@asatarbair) June 19, 2021

Tell us again why we shouldn’t worry about what’s taught in schools:

You see now why we should #DefundUniversities? Stalin just killed a few million people, but he was a “good listener.” https://t.co/vIY0d5gZ6P — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) June 27, 2021

How many more like him are out there?

This man is a professor. There are many like him. Remember that before you shell out $50k a year sending Bryson off to college. https://t.co/UwyoTVV8xy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) June 27, 2021

