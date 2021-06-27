https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/the-economics-professor-trending-for-saying-stalin-was-a-great-listener-is-also-a-huge-fan-of-crt/

Happy Sunday, everyone, except to economics professor Dr. Asatar Bair who got “Stalin” trending this afternoon after he defended the murderous tyrant as a “great listener and collaborator during discussions”:

Thread here:

And he “would certainly conclude that he is one of the great leaders of the 20th [century] though”:

This is the same guy who dismissed the Uyghur genocide:

And now, here he is, praising Stalin:

Maybe he’s such a good listener because dead people often don’t talk very much?

And he tweeted this in all seriousness:

He’s also a fan of Critical Race Theory:

And if you’re against it, you’re just like the Nazis:

Tell us again why we shouldn’t worry about what’s taught in schools:

How many more like him are out there?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...