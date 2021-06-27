https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-soccer-player-tests-positive-booted-from-euro-cup/

Croatian Football Federation received the results of regular testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which showed that player Ivan Perišić has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Media release: https://t.co/O7E9c1haeO — HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 26, 2021

Croatia’s second best player is forced out of the Euros with a positive Covid test.

Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation, providing evidence of complying with all the necessary measures aimed at protection against the spread of coronavirus.

Perišić will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team. All other players, staff and delegation members tested negative.

Four days ago he was doing this





