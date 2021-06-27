https://noqreport.com/2021/06/27/trump-at-ohio-rally-biden-a-total-catastrophe/

Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio./AP Photo (Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump emphasized the rampant fraud in the 2020 election as he returned to the rally stage Saturday, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House.

“This was the scam of the century and this was the crime of the century,” Trump told a crowd of thousands at Ohio’s Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland.

The event was held to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for having an alleged role in “inciting” the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol building.

And while he praised Miller as an “incredible patriot” and a ”great guy” who “loves the people of Ohio,” Trump spent much of the rally opining on the 2020 election, which he insists he won.

“The 2020 presidential election was rigged,” he told the crowd, which at one point broke into a “Trump won!” chant. “We won that election in a landslide.”

Saturday's focus on the election of 2020 began even before Trump arrived.

