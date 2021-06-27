https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-lawyer-says-manhattan-das-team-said-it-will-not-charge-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An attorney who represents former President Donald Trump said that last week he asked Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s team for details regarding any charges under consideration and the team noted that they were weighing bringing charges against the Trump organization and specific workers pertaining to alleged failures to shell out money for taxes for corporate benefits and perks.

“We asked, ‘Is there anything else?'” attorney Ronald Fischetti informed Politico. “They said, ‘No.'”

Fischetti informed the outlet that Vance’s team noted they will not pursue charges against the former president when the first indictment comes down: “They just said, ‘When this indictment comes down, he won’t be charged. Our investigation is ongoing,'” he said.

