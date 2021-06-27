https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/trump-supporter-is-going-viral-for-his-brutal-response-to-a-cnn-journo-at-the-ohio-rally/
CNN reporter Donnie O’Sullivan posted this hilarious clip of his interview with a Trump supporter ahead of the MAGA rally in Ohio on Saturday:
O’Sullivan: “What’s your name, sir?”
Trump supporter: “My name is, ‘go f*ck yourself’”
Have a watch:
It’s the friends we meet along the way… pic.twitter.com/jCbziIeX6k
— Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) June 27, 2021
An instant classic:
Are you okay? https://t.co/qJH57pvqoB
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 27, 2021
“Everyone should talk to CNN” journos this way:
He’s talking to CNN the way everyone should talk to CNN. https://t.co/fC2dVYCwy2
— Cecilia Jones 🏳️🌈 (@CecilJo19672986) June 27, 2021
“This is art. Second answer in particular”:
This is art. Second answer in particular https://t.co/7lAW9Jm9WK
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) June 27, 2021
And it’s always nice to see the Ohio-Michigan rivalry alive and well on this website:
My guess would have been Ohio too. #GoBlue https://t.co/Z2m4rMNhjc
— Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) June 27, 2021
