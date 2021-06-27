https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/27/trump-supporter-is-going-viral-for-his-brutal-response-to-a-cnn-journo-at-the-ohio-rally/

CNN reporter Donnie O’Sullivan posted this hilarious clip of his interview with a Trump supporter ahead of the MAGA rally in Ohio on Saturday:

O’Sullivan: “What’s your name, sir?”

Trump supporter: “My name is, ‘go f*ck yourself’”

Have a watch:

An instant classic:

“Everyone should talk to CNN” journos this way:

“This is art. Second answer in particular”:

And it’s always nice to see the Ohio-Michigan rivalry alive and well on this website:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...