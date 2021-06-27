https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-turns-his-attention-towards-mcconnell-after-barr-dismissed?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump on Monday turned his aim on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over his recently published conversation with Attorney General William Barr regarding their dismissal of concerns about widespread vote fraud during the 2020 presidential elections.

“Based on press reports, he convinced his buddy, Bill Barr, to get the corrupt (based on massive amounts of evidence that the Fake News refuses to mention!) election done, over with, and sealed for Biden, ASAP!” Trump said in a statement.

Over the weekend, The Atlantic magazine published an interview between ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl and Barr that elaborated on the former attorney general’s December 2020 statement that there was no “fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

The article, published Sunday, also included conversations between Barr and McConnell in which he asked the attorney general to get Trump to dial back on the fraud arguments so that their party could keep their two Senate seats in Georgia’s special election in January, which did not happen.

On Sunday night,Trump released a statement that largely took aim at Barr, calling his a “disappointment.”

On Monday, he blamed the loss of the Georgia Senate seats and Republicans losing control of the chamber.

“He never fought for the White House and blew it for the country,” Trump said. “Too bad I backed him in Kentucky, he would have been primaried and lost!”

