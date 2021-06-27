https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tucker-is-this-the-end-of-womens-sports/
Mother and daughter Cynthia and Margaret Monteleone are trying save women’s sports in Hawaii.
“Not only can it be physically dangerous for girls in some sports, but it’s dangerous to the whole concept of women’s sports. Basically, this means the end of women’s sports if this keeps happening.” Cynthia & Margaret Monteleone joined @TuckerCarlson to discuss #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/ws9bIVIaNE
— Independent Women’s Forum (@IWF) June 26, 2021
Here’s the short documentary mentioned in the Tucker clip