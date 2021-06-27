http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/kshkMR1_Iko/

TWO skydivers have died after falling to the ground in a “freak” tandem jump accident.

Police in Goulburn, south east Australia, were contacted at around 1pm today about a plane which was “in difficulty”.

2 Two men have died in a tragic skydiving accident in Australia

The aircraft was carrying two male skydivers who fell from the plane and were found dead on the runway of an airport, cops said.

A statement read: “Two parachutists fell from the aircraft and landed near the runway of the airport.

“They were located unresponsive and unable to be revived.”

Scott Marshall, a spokesman for the Adrenalin Skydive Goulburn, said the deaths were a “freak accident.”

He said the men fell from the plane as it was landing near the runway, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mr Marshall said one of the men was an experienced instructor while the second victim was a customer jumping with him.

2 A spokesman for the skydiving centre called the tragedy a ‘freak accident’ Credit: nwews.com.au

He said: “We lost one of our tandem instructors and a customer today and everyone here, their heart goes out to their family and friends.

“It’s been a really tough day.

“The instructor had over 2500 skydives, safety is paramount here and it was not a result of anything that the instructor did. It was one of those freak occurrences.

“The younger man, from what I heard, was really looking forward to it, I was talking to his mates and they said he really loved the adrenalin.”

‘CATASTROPHE’ Huge crowd at Ohio rally to hear Trump bash Biden for ’embarrassing US’ GRIM WARNING Delta variant to become ‘full blown’ in US as Biden fails to hit vaccine goal SHARK ATTACK Monster 8-foot-long great white shark bites swimmer at San Francisco beach SHOCK MOVE US Olympian & BLM activist TURNS AWAY from US flag while standing on podium Latest TRAGIC TOLL Death toll from Miami building collapse hits 9 as more than 150 still missing

He said everyone at the centre was in shock at the tragedy.

The men were aged in their 30s, local media says.

Authorities including the Hume Police District officers will investigate the tragedy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

