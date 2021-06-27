https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/delta-variant-stokes-fear-who-reinstates-maks-recommendations-even-fully?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The World Health Organization is recommend face coverings for people vaccinated for COVID-19 amid concerns about the spread of the Delta variant, thought to be more contagious than strains earlier in the pandemic.

“Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, an assistant WHO director, said in a briefing Friday in Geneva, according to CNBC. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene … the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”

The variant is reportedly represents in roughly 90% of new cases in the United Kingdom and 20% of the new ones in the United States.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its recommendation about those being fully vaccinated not having to wear a mask in most all settings.

In Australia, virus outbreaks across the country, believed related to the variant, has resulted in the cities of Sydney and Darwin being locked down. Perth has made masks compulsory for three days and warned a lockdown could follow after a resident tested positive after visiting Sydney more than a week ago.

In addition, the cities of Brisbane and Canberra have or will soon make wearing masks compulsory, according to the Associated Press.

