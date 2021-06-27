https://redstatenation.com/video-witnesses-describe-florida-condo-collapse-as-earthquake-and-bomb-receive-no-media-attention/

As search and rescue officials continue looking for more survivors in a Florida condo building’s rubble, some of the victims’ identities are being revealed.

Stacie Fang, 54, was the first victim identified by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner. She reportedly was pronounced dead hours after the collapse at Aventura Hospital.

Many more names will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Miami-Dade County, Florida, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that the death toll from the building collapse is currently nine people

“As of today, one victim passed away in the hospital, and we’ve recovered eight more victims on-site, so I am confirming today that the death toll is at nine,” the mayor said.

While we still don’t know how many people died when the building collapsed, a local station that was interviewing witnesses and reported about a witness who described the building collapse as earthquake’ and ‘bomb’.

WPTV-TV which is an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to West Palm Beach was one of the first TV stations to arrive at the scene.

They reported that shocked and shaken witnesses described a deadly condo building collapse near Miami Beach early Thursday morning as an earthquake and bomb rolled into one.

“Earthquake, slash bomb, slash tornado,” one resident told WPTV. “I jumped up, went straight out and looked out the window. Broken glass, everything. Stuff was flying.”

That resident said there was so much smoke and dust from the collapse, he thought they were caught in the middle of a tornado.

“All of the sudden, the alarms started going off like crazy,” the resident said. “I just ran and grabbed by kids real quick. Just picked them up, pulled them out of bed and took off outside.”

Video below:

Yahoo News who decided to republish this story did so by using a totally different video.

If you don’t wish to visit Yahoo News we have the video for you below:





This news never made it to the mainstream media and officially the ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through rubble in an effort to find any of the 156 people who remain unaccounted for after the collapse. At least five people were killed.

While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage — and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse — it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with Champlain Towers South.

The report said the waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.

“The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replaced the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report said.

The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.

Some of the damage to the concrete in the parking garage was minor, while other columns had exposed and deteriorating rebar. It also noted that many of the building’s previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing.

Beneath the pool deck “where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks,” the report said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

