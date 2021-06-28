https://www.theblaze.com/news/20-people-dead-drifting-boat-turks-caicos

A boat carrying 20 deceased people — including two children — was found drifting off the coast of Grand Turk island on Thursday morning.

Officials are still working to determine what happened but have ruled out foul play, and according to the Associated Press, authorities are working to determine the identities and home origin of the dead.

What are the details?

Area fisherman spotted what they said was a small boat in the early hours of Thursday morning and notified the Royal Turks and Caicos Island Police Force.

Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said that the vessel was towed ashore and that the boat appeared to originate from outside the Caribbean. Botting added that investigators do not believe that Turks and Caicos was the vessel’s final destination.

“My investigators are working to establish their identities and how they met their death,” Botting said in a statement. “This work will take some time to complete. Whatever the circumstances, this is a tragic situation where many people have lost their lives, and the thoughts and prayers of the Force go out to t hose families who have lost a loved one.”

“This incident was a human tragedy and a very distressing scene,” Botting added.

According to the news agency, the islands are often a “magnet for desperate Haitians seeking to flee that poverty-stricken nation” and pointed out that the territory has also been used as a “transshipment point by human traffickers.”

It is not clear at the time of this reporting whether the vessel began its ill-fated trip in Haiti.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said that “investigators are keeping an open mind as to how these people met their deaths.”

Botting in the statement added, “In dealing with this situation, I want to pay tribute to my policing team on Grand Turk and those from Health and other TCIG agencies who assisted in the recovery of the bodies.”

