About The Author
Related Posts
Colorado Mayor Bans Pledge Of Allegiance At Board Meetings — Then Gets Triggered After Members Recite It Anyway, Threatens To Remove Them (VIDEO)
June 21, 2021
Dallas Mavericks stop playing the national anthem before games on owner Mark Cuban's orders | Daily Mail Online
February 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy