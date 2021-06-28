https://americanmilitarynews.com/2021/06/how-patriotic-are-californians-less-than-people-in-most-other-states-survey-says/

Californians may not be that patriotic compared to their peers in other states. At least that’s the conclusion of one new survey.

The survey released Monday by the site Wallethub.com found only four states with lower rates of patriotic sentiment. Montana was ranked as the most patriotic state, followed by Alaska, Maryland, Vermont and New Hampshire.

New York was ranked the least patriotic state in the country. Other than California and New York, states ranked at the bottom were Michigan, Connecticut and Florida.

The site compared states using two broad categories — military and civic engagement. California ranked 31st in military engagement and 44th in civic engagement.

Within those two categories, the site looked at 13 metrics. For military engagement, WalletHub looked at average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults between 2013 and 2018, veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults and the share of the civilian adult population in military reserves.

For civic engagement, the site looked at nine metrics that included the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, the share of adults who voted in the 2020 primary elections and the volunteer rate.

The voting data, which was collected by the United States Election Project, has California ranked in the middle. The state was 24th in turnout rate for the 2020 presidential election as 67.4% of voting-eligible adults cast their vote.

California was ranked 48th in veterans per capita and 46th in volunteer rate.

Each state was awarded points these metrics. California had a total score of 27.75 while the leading state, Montana, had a total score of 61.91.

Here is the full list:

1 Montana

2 Alaska

3 Maryland

4 Vermont

5 New Hampshire

6 North Dakota

7 Wyoming

8 Minnesota

9 Oregon

10 Virginia

11 Utah

12 Idaho

13 Wisconsin

14 Washington

15 Arizona

16 Iowa

17 Kentucky

18 Missouri

19 South Carolina

20 Colorado

21 Delaware

22 Maine

23 Hawaii

24 Ohio

25 North Carolina

26 Nevada

27 Nebraska

28 New Mexico

29 Georgia

30 Tennessee

31 Kansas

32 Oklahoma

33 Indiana

34 Alabama

35 Pennsylvania

36 South Dakota

37 Louisiana

38 Rhode Island

39 Massachusetts

40 Mississippi

41 Texas

42 West Virginia

43 Arkansas

44 New Jersey

45 Illinois

46 California

47 Michigan

48 Connecticut

49 Florida

50 New York

