Former VP Al Gore was interviewed on CNN over the weekend, and Ken Matthews framed it perfectly:
Al Gore has returned from the surface of the sun pic.twitter.com/jcSbEgduOF
— KenMatthews (@KenMatthews) June 28, 2021
Yikes! And yes, Gore had a message for Donald Trump:
Former VP Al Gore on his message to Donald Trump: “I would say please do the right thing. Acknowledge reality. Stop hurting this country. Stop undermining democracy.” pic.twitter.com/AMOwxf0a2N
— The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2021
First of all, it seems that Gore conveniently skipped over somebody:
Hey, Hillary…. Guess you coulda used this message from Al https://t.co/0zA9Ei07ex
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 27, 2021
What are “things Al Gore didn’t say when Hillary Clinton went around saying Russia stole the election from her in 2016,” Alex? https://t.co/BkGvk9UtA6
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 28, 2021
You can add Stacey Abrams to that list as well. But it was other things in the video that seemed to catch the most attention:
Al Gore is trending… it appears he has entered some George Hamilton look-alike contest. World keeps on getting weirder. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nbgOuQIYmH
— JohnWickofPolitics (@Gingrich_of_PA) June 28, 2021
Where’s Al doing the interview from? The dark side of the moon?
Was this before or after he “released his second chakra”https://t.co/GI0zUgjDB2 https://t.co/RRxiWEVT0O
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 28, 2021
GAHHH!
Does Al Gore live in a toaster oven?
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 28, 2021
Dear lort! pic.twitter.com/75RXkGTYAt
— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 28, 2021
Is Al Gore smoking crack?!
pic.twitter.com/CKondEWcWx
— Alex (@NotAlexSheppard) June 28, 2021
Al Gore was right !! The earth is now on Fire !! pic.twitter.com/q77RTVZ4tC
— John Barber (@jonrob718) June 28, 2021
It all went wrong as soon as Al Gore installed solar panels on his face… pic.twitter.com/6H36cgWHdf
— rider writer®♦️ (@HBwriterMike) June 28, 2021
And they call DJT, orange man.👇😂 https://t.co/4TXI5wiIr3
— Whisky.mtns (@Mtns_Whiskey) June 27, 2021
Gore often has backdrops that are rather spacey:
Joining us now is Al Gore, via satellite from the moon pic.twitter.com/XuoIzsOfEr
— Steve (@spheley) January 20, 2021