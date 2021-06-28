https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/28/al-gore-trips-over-hillary-while-delivering-a-message-to-donald-trump-but-people-are-distracted-by-other-things-in-the-video/

Former VP Al Gore was interviewed on CNN over the weekend, and Ken Matthews framed it perfectly:

Yikes! And yes, Gore had a message for Donald Trump:

First of all, it seems that Gore conveniently skipped over somebody:

You can add Stacey Abrams to that list as well. But it was other things in the video that seemed to catch the most attention:

Where’s Al doing the interview from? The dark side of the moon?

GAHHH!

Gore often has backdrops that are rather spacey:

