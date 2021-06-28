https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/28/alert-jen-psaki-that-all-those-republicans-on-the-oakland-city-council-have-voted-to-slash-police-funding/

Earlier today at the White House press briefing, Jen Psaki dialed the gaslighting up to eleven while claiming that the Republicans are the ones who aren’t standing up (and fully funding) police departments around the country. After that, the White House rapid response director doubled down on Psaki’s laughable claim. Additionally, Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono said this:

Sen. Mazie Hirono: “Democrats do not stand for defunding the police.” https://t.co/kSqUvYWBSY pic.twitter.com/n85MiuGj4N — The Hill (@thehill) June 27, 2021

In a related story, the Oakland, Calif. City Council must be full of Republicans:

BREAKING: Oakland City Council votes to defund their police department by another $18.4 million. Homicides increased 314% in 2020 after a previous budget cut of $14.3 million. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2021

The Oakland City Council approved the president’s budget amendments, taking $17 million away from police and investing that money into social services instead. https://t.co/b5Ffbe7IKE — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 25, 2021

Alert the Biden White House and other Democrats to what all those Republicans on the Oakland City Council have done!

But @maziehirono and @PressSec said that Republicans wanted to defund the police…. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 28, 2021

Just look at all these Republicans:

The “actually it’s Republicans who don’t support the police” is 100 percent pure gaslighting from the Biden White House.

And of course it isn’t just Oakland:

The following cities actually defunded their police: NYC

L.A.

Chicago

Seattle

Milwaukee

Philadelphia

Baltimore

Austin

San Francisco

Salt Lake City

Portland

Hartford

Atlanta Name which ones are run by Republicans… since “Republicans are who defunded the police.” — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 28, 2021

Just look at all those Republican-controlled cities! Oh, wait…

