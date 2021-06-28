https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/tbs-samantha-bee-ron-desantis/

Samantha Bee broke into late night TV with the kind of hate all too commonly seen from modern “comedians.”

Her very first “Full Frontal” show slammed Republican Sen. Ted Cruz as a “horse-faced s–t salesman.”

She’s been consistently vicious since then on her TBS platform, most famously when she called the First Daughter a “feckless c-word.” Bee served up a quasi-apology for that attack, but she’s been doing variations of that shtick ever since. She even had to apologize, again, for singling out a cancer patient as a Nazi for having the wrong haircut.

Her latest broadside might be her ugliest yet, and there’s not a lick of comedy in the moment. Once upon a time late night comedians at least attempted to be funny.

Not Bee.

She delivered a factually challenged attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis this week, the politician whose stewardship of the COVID-19 crisis could catapult him to the White House in 2024.

Bee fears just such a scenario. It’s why she unleashed her laugh-free assault, one featuring this line:

Governor Ron Desantis, please eat shit. You’re one of the worst governors in Florida history and they had Jeb Bush and Nosferatu. We, as a country, cannot handle a more competent Trump. So let’s make sure DeSantis 2024 doesn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/DKtZomHF3j — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 24, 2021

TBS broadcasts “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” Does the network approve of this brand of attack, featured both on its cable channel and the show’s official Twitter account?

Here’s some vital context.

A few years back Bee howled over a political joke on her own network, one far less nasty that her DeSantis slam. The short video, created by a TBS-owned comedy platform, compared Hillary Clinton’s laugh to a hyena’s cackle. TBS shared the snippet on its official social media page.

Bee, aghast at the gag, demanded TBS “delete” its account, a common refrain for those outraged by a Tweet.

TBS immediately backed down, sharing this statement on the matter.

“This post was obviously a poor attempt at humor and has been taken down … Moving forward we’ll leave political satire to professionals like Samantha Bee.”

Yes, telling a governor to eat excrement is exactly the kind of political satire that matters.

Hollywood in Toto has reached out to TBS for comment on this hypocrisy.

