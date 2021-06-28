https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/28/apparently-youre-safe-from-covid-19-and-dont-have-to-wear-a-mask-indoors-if-theres-confetti-in-the-air-tokyoolympics/
All of the women gymnasts selected to represent the United States at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics were wearing masks when introduced to the crowd at the team trials on Sunday night:
Please welcome your newest women’s gymnastics Olympians! 🎉#GymTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/E400WkxNiW
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021
Until the confetti dropped, that is:
CONFETTI ANGELS.#GymTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/u9ausg7L8b
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021
Maybe the confetti acts like an airborne mask and sucks up all the virus in the air?
CONFETTI CELLIES SO GOOD. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/galYYxIqIq
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 28, 2021
At what point do we just drop the BS of this virus theater?
A picture says a thousand words. #GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/w91yvoPUEq
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 28, 2021
“Masks are important, just not all the time” is their message:
SQUAD.@NBCOlympics | #GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/vthpW2zXE2
— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) June 28, 2021
And that’s a dumb message.
