All of the women gymnasts selected to represent the United States at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics were wearing masks when introduced to the crowd at the team trials on Sunday night:

Until the confetti dropped, that is:

Maybe the confetti acts like an airborne mask and sucks up all the virus in the air?

At what point do we just drop the BS of this virus theater?

“Masks are important, just not all the time” is their message:

And that’s a dumb message.

