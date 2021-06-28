https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/asked-about-gwen-berrys-tantrum-jen-psaki-says-joe-biden-would-recognize-that-we-as-a-country-havent-lived-up-to-our-highest-ideals-video/

Given all the attention aspiring Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry has gotten for throwing a tantrum over the National Anthemattention she’s now pretending she didn’t actually want — it’s not unreasonable to ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for Joe Biden’s take on the situation.

So Peter Doocy asked her, and here’s what she said:

No one here is trying to argue that Gwen Berry doesn’t have a constitutional right to make an ass of herself. But maybe stopping after saying that Joe Biden is proud to be an American and has great respect for the National Anthem would’ve been a better idea, instead of defending Berry’s embarrassing display as some kind of important statement about who we are as a country.

And her answer isn’t even original:

This stuff’s getting old. We’re not suggesting that Jen Psaki should stand up there and drag Gwen Berry on Joe Biden’s behalf, but is it really too much to ask that Biden’s spokeswoman not use the incident as an opportunity to complain about how American has failed him? Just this once?

