Given all the attention aspiring Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry has gotten for throwing a tantrum over the National Anthem — attention she’s now pretending she didn’t actually want — it’s not unreasonable to ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for Joe Biden’s take on the situation.

So Peter Doocy asked her, and here’s what she said:

Jen Psaki says that Joe Biden “is incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents,” but that there “are moments where we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.” pic.twitter.com/RN1QfxtxHj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2021

No one here is trying to argue that Gwen Berry doesn’t have a constitutional right to make an ass of herself. But maybe stopping after saying that Joe Biden is proud to be an American and has great respect for the National Anthem would’ve been a better idea, instead of defending Berry’s embarrassing display as some kind of important statement about who we are as a country.

That would be true of every damn country that has ever existed on this planet. @PressSec — Mr. Patriot. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🏴‍☠️✝️ (@Patriot_Always2) June 28, 2021

And her answer isn’t even original:

Psaki’s statement today on Gwen Berry is the exact same as she gave in February when asked about the Dallas Mavericks refusal to play the anthem. https://t.co/2DeZUaGtax — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 28, 2021

This stuff’s getting old. We’re not suggesting that Jen Psaki should stand up there and drag Gwen Berry on Joe Biden’s behalf, but is it really too much to ask that Biden’s spokeswoman not use the incident as an opportunity to complain about how American has failed him? Just this once?

Safe to say we as a country have not lived up to our ideals at competitive hammer throwing. https://t.co/4rZJYLdIaK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2021

