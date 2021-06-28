https://hannity.com/media-room/backlash-builds-american-olympic-athlete-under-fire-for-shunning-us-flag-during-national-anthem/

The Democratic-Socialist’s comments come after the NY Post published an article revealing her campaign spent $23,000 on car services from May 2017 until December 2018; sparking a fierce backlash against the lawmaker who has repeatedly called for the end of cars and other combustion-engine based-vehicles within the decade.

The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy. https://t.co/DZGE1WwLbn

Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future.

“I also fly & use A/C. Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future. The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy,” Cortez posted on social media.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her campaign’s extensive use of car services throughout the 2018 midterm elections over the weekend; bizarrely stating that she’s just “living in the world.”

BACKLASH BUILDS: AOC Pushed to Publicly Apologize for Vicious ‘Concentration Camp’ Remarks

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.18.19

Embattled Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found herself once-again at the center of national controversy this week; facing growing calls for a public apology after she compared US immigration centers with Nazi concentration camps.

“Has she ever been to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem or Auschwitz-Birkenau in southern Poland or Dachau in Germany?” asked Fox News’ Bill Hemmer. “’Never Again’ is the phrase that Jews all over the world use to make sure that the extermination between 1939 and 1945 never happens again, and she’s using concentration camps to describe what’s happening on the southern border.”

“How in the world is that acceptable? Does she not owe every Jew on this planet an apology?” he asked.

“I think it’s disgusting to compare what the men and women do out on the border right now to that, and it is definitely a slap in the face to a lot of these individuals that have family members that actually went through concentration camps,” added a member of the National Border Patrol Council.

Ocasio-Cortez made her vicious accusation during a live stream on Instagram Monday night.

“The United States is running concentration camps on our southern border. That’s exactly what they are. They are concentration camps. If that doesn’t bother you… I like, whatever, I want to talk to the people that are concerned with humanity that ‘Never Again’ means something,” said the left-wing lawmaker.

“The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

The self-described Democratic Socialist made national headlines last week when she called for a $4,500 raise for Members of Congress and a “cost-of-living adjustment” for all Americans.

“It may be politically convenient and make you look good in the short term… but we should be fighting for pay increases for every American worker. We should be fighting for $15 an hour minimum wage pegged to inflation,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

“Everybody in the United States, with a salary, with a wage gets a cost of living increase. Members of Congress, retail workers, everybody should get a cost of living increase,” she added.