On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that no Senate Republican “is in any way going to sign on to a deal that is handcuffed to this $6 trillion tax and spend bill” and that he thinks the same is true of Republicans in the House.

Barrasso said, “Nancy Pelosi is really driving the bus here. And it seems to me that Joe Biden is just along for the ride. I have a lot of concerns with this. Talking to a number of Republicans over the weekend, I’m at a point where I’m not yet sold on the bipartisan deal. As you just said, if this is something that you and I were writing, this wouldn’t be the way we would write it. So, I want to make sure that the pay-fors are credible and that we’re not just going to add to debt and this isn’t full of a lot of gimmicks. Look, I am concerned about this super-sizing of the IRS, where they’re talking about trying to collect $100 billion more in taxes. I mean, that’s part of the agreement. … And clearly, none of us, not a single Republican at all, in our conference, and I believe in the House as well, is in any way going to sign on to a deal that is handcuffed to this $6 trillion tax and spend bill that Biden — that basically Bernie Sanders is trying to push through the Senate and Ocasio-Cortez is trying to push through the House.”

