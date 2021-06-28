https://thehill.com/homenews/560608-biden-pelosi-on-collision-course

President BidenJoe BidenTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Last foreign scientist to work at Wuhan lab: ‘What people are saying is just not how it is’ Toyota defends donations to lawmakers who objected to certifying election MORE and Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPhotos of the Week: Infrastructure, Britney Spears and Sen. Tillis’s dog Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight Wallace has contentious interview with GOP lawmaker: Aren’t you the ones defunding the police? MORE (D-Calif.) are on a collision course, at least at the moment, as they race to realize their sweeping infrastructure agenda heading into next year’s midterm elections.

The two Democratic heavyweights face identical pressures, as both are under enormous strain from their party’s liberal base to make sure a big social spending agenda isn’t undercut or even torpedoed by work on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

But there are also subtly different motivations for Biden, a centrist who is not up for reelection until 2024 and vowed to break Washington’s fever by working with Republicans, and Pelosi, the veteran liberal leader with a narrow House majority dominated by progressive voices. She and her caucus are facing headwinds in next year’s midterms, historically a losing proposition for a House majority in the president’s party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerPhotos of the Week: Infrastructure, Britney Spears and Sen. Tillis’s dog Five things to know about the UFO report Overnight Defense: Intel releases highly anticipated UFO report | Biden meets with Afghan president | Conservatives lash out at Milley MORE (D-Va.) said that he would “never underestimate Nancy Pelosi’s ability to get things done” but acknowledged that Democrats are going to have to manage a “balancing act” between their competing crosscurrents.

“This isn’t our first rodeo … we’ve never seen any of these go from point A to point B to point C without hiccups, bumps. There will be more twists and turns,” Warner, a member of the Senate’s bipartisan group, said during an interview with MSNBC on Monday.

Biden, after appearing to hitch a nascent bipartisan infrastructure deal to the broader package of Democratic priorities, walked back that linkage on Saturday, saying he won’t withhold his signature on the first while awaiting Senate action on the second.

Pelosi, on the other hand, has made plain her intention to delay House consideration of a bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate has passed the second package — a grab bag of health, social and climate programs — by a process known as reconciliation, which nullifies the Republicans’ filibuster powers.

Pelosi’s strategy, assuming she sticks to it, would leave the bipartisan deal in limbo, likely for months, including a long August recess when Republicans would certainly launch attacks that Democrats were obstructing a popular public works package.

“The President cannot let congressional Democrats hold a bipartisan bill hostage over a separate and partisan process,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump calls Barr ‘a disappointment in every sense of the word’ Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight Biden adviser on president signing bill: ‘I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no question’ MORE (R-Ky.) said Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contrasting strategies would appear to put Biden and Pelosi at odds and highlight the quagmire facing Democrats as they clamber to keep the party united behind their infrastructure strategy after a wild week of promises, threats, ultimatums and missteps that threatened to derail the massive, two-pronged spending plan at the heart of Biden’s economic agenda.

McConnell — seeking to drive a wedge between Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerThe Innovation and Competition Act is progressive policy Infrastructure deal: Major climate win that tees up more in reconciliation bill Democrats seek to calm nervous left MORE (D-N.Y.) — warned that the president’s walk-back on Saturday of his previous comments would be a “hollow gesture” unless Pelosi and Schumer similarly delinked the two infrastructure bills.

“I appreciate the president saying that he’s willing to deal with infrastructure separately but he doesn’t control the Congress. And the Speaker and the majority leader of the Senate will determine the order,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky.

Pelosi, however, has shown no signs of backing down.

“Let me be really clear on this: We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill,” she said last week.

Biden appears unlikely to try to publicly pressure Pelosi’s strategy on timing. White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiBiden gambles on bipartisanship Lawmakers, advocates demand details on Afghan evacuation plan Overnight Finance: Republicans warn Biden over infrastructure deal | White House pushes back on criticism | Biden phones Sinema | Consumer spending flat in May, personal incomes drop MORE said Monday that Biden will be in “close coordination” with the two Democratic leaders but would leave floor sequencing up to them.

The president angered Republicans when, just hours after announcing the emerging infrastructure deal on Thursday, he vowed not to sign the bill without assurances the reconciliation bill would follow.

On Saturday, the president reversed course, saying his initial remarks were misinterpreted.

“My comments … created the impression that I was issuing a veto threat on the very plan I had just agreed to, which was certainly not my intent,” he said.

Biden’s walk-back won over the core group of GOP negotiators, including Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPhotos of the Week: Infrastructure, Britney Spears and Sen. Tillis’s dog Biden adviser on president signing bill: ‘I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no question’ Barasso says Biden must do more to reassure GOP MORE (Utah) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanHeadaches mount for Biden in spending fight Biden adviser on president signing bill: ‘I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no question’ Barasso says Biden must do more to reassure GOP MORE (Ohio), who blitzed the Sunday shows to talk up their support.

But the flip-flop is sure to infuriate liberals, who are warning that they’ll oppose the infrastructure bill without concrete assurances that the partisan reconciliation package has a clear shot to Biden’s desk. Some are warning that the fragile Democratic majorities could be on the line if base voters deem their efforts insufficiently bold.

“What we have been clear about is we will go along with a decent bipartisan package — but not unless the reconciliation package is through,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalHeadaches mount for Biden in spending fight The financial transaction tax is a failed plan that shouldn’t come back Democrats seek to calm nervous left MORE (D-Wash.), head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. “We are extremely vulnerable to being played by Republicans into a similar situation where they’re not going to pass anything and we’re waiting for them to get on board, and in the process we don’t deliver and we lose our majorities for a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPolitical campaigns worry they’re next for ransomware hits Headaches mount for Biden in spending fight How Biden can reframe and reclaim patriotism, faith, freedom, and equality MORE (I-Vt.) also appeared to send a veiled jab toward Biden and his centrist colleagues.

“Let me be clear: There will not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that substantially improves the lives of working families and combats the existential threat of climate change. No reconciliation bill, no deal,” he tweeted.

Pelosi is no stranger to navigating the ideological differences in her party, with razor-thin majorities in both chambers enabling every lawmaker to make demands.

Schumer, meanwhile, hasn’t put a hard timeline on when the Senate will vote on the second infrastructure package.

Instead, Senate Democrats plan to vote in July on both the bipartisan plan and a budget resolution that includes the instructions for a separate Democratic-only infrastructure bill. But then they will leave town until mid-September, returning to an immediate government funding fight that will dominate their schedule until October.

Some Democrats are already questioning why they should hold up the Senate’s bipartisan deal, particularly if they at least take the first step toward passing the sweeping infrastructure bill. Those calls are only likely to grow if the Senate is able to pass the bipartisan plan next month.

“I would hope that we trust each other a little more than that,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden helps negotiate bipartisan infrastructure deal Infrastructure breakthrough marks victory for political center White House advisers huddle with Senate moderates on infrastructure MORE (D-N.H.), a member of the group that negotiated the deal with the White House and Republicans.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerBipartisan lawmakers introduce bill targeting Hamas financing, citing bitcoin donations Centrists gain foothold in infrastructure talks; cyber attacks at center of Biden-Putin meeting Omar feuds with Jewish Democrats MORE (D-N.J.), speaking at a press conference in New York on Monday, urged Congress to quickly move the bipartisan plan.

“We’ve got a bipartisan deal in Washington,” Gottheimer said. “We can’t let the bipartisan deal get derailed. We’ve got to get it done and get it done now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

