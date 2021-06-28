https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/president-biden-headed-florida-thursday-visit-condo-collapse-site?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden plans on traveling to Surfside, Florida, on Thursday to visit the site of the condominium that partially collapsed last week, killing at least 11 people.

The president will make the trip with first lady Jill Biden, following the accident Thursday in which more than 150 people are still missing.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams, and everyone who’s been working tirelessly around the clock,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, according to CNBC News.

She said the official visit also will including meeting with the families of the victims and missing persons who must “endure this terrible tragedy, waiting in anguish and heartbreak for word of their loved ones, and to offer them comfort as search and rescue efforts continue.”

Psaki said Biden would coordinate with state and local officials on the ground to ensure authorities have the proper federal funding to continue the search and rescue operation.

