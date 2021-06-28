https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/big-tech-is-not-nonpartisan-nor-neutral-soundcloud-has-permanently-suspended-andy-ngos-podcast-in-the-interest-of-community-security/

YouTube has decided they made a mistake in suspending Right Wing Watch and has reinstated their account.

Keep that in mind when you read what Soundcloud has done to Andy Ngô:

BREAKING: Andy Ngo’s podcast permanently banned from SoundCloudhttps://t.co/q0Cf1ziSRF — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) June 28, 2021

Well, they must have had a good reason for their decision. Which of Soundcloud’s terms of service did Andy Ngô violate?

.@SoundCloud has permanently banned me & my podcast @YouShouldNgo. In an email, it says I violated its community guidelines without naming the alleged offending content. Guests have included @RubinReport, @DouglasKMurray & @jordanbpeterson. cc @SCsupport https://t.co/uNiIvJOK1y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

More from the Post Millennial:

Over the weekend, SoundCloud’s Trust & Safety Team informed Ngo via email of the permanent ban for “violating” the site’s Terms of Use and Community Guidelines, which state that users must not use the platform to create content “that is abusive, libellous, defamatory, pornographic or obscene, that promotes or incites violence, terrorism, illegal acts, or hatred on the grounds of race, ethnicity, cultural identity, religious belief, disability, gender, identity or sexual orientation, or is otherwise objectionable in SoundCloud’s reasonable discretion.”

SoundCloud’s explanation was vague and did not specify an exact reason. When an account is removed for violating SoundCloud’s terms, the user’s account, tracks, followers, and stats are removed from the platform and cannot be returned. “We take the security of our community very seriously. We hope that you can understand that SoundCloud is a place for people to share content which respects our Terms of Use and Community Guidelines,” the SoundCloud email read. Soundcloud is so committed to security, apparently, that they’re keeping their detailed explanation for suspending Andy Ngô under lock and key. If Soundcloud could point to any instances, even just one, of Ngô violating their rules, then maybe — maybe — the public would be able to consider and evaluate their reasoning. But by keeping their rationale so vague, Soundcloud really leaves people with little choice but to conclude that they’re just straight-up biased against material that questions or contradicts left-wing narratives. Yet another innovative site – when it first arrived – goes the way of cancel culture. Very disappointing action. https://t.co/TvwQu4WPtp — Mike Crowl, writer, composer, musician, Christian. (@mcrowl) June 28, 2021 The good news for those still interested in listening to Ngô’s podcasts is that they’re reportedly still available on other platforms like Apple Podcasts and YouTube, among others. At least for now. Your channel is still with us 🙂https://t.co/v3rSA44c6t — Odysee (@OdyseeTeam) June 28, 2021 Big Tech is not nonpartisan nor neutral. Being permanently suspended from @SoundCloud without knowing why or even having an opportunity to appeal is how it is now. Join me on @OnLocals instead to support me & get access to exclusive content: https://t.co/ohiKF2NOs7 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 28, 2021

