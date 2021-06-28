https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/28/california-bans-state-funded-travel-to-five-more-states-over-anti-lgbtq-laws-that-are-directly-targeting-transgender-youth/

We’d missed that California had already banned state-funded travel to Alabama, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas over so-called anti-LGBTQ legislation. Now the state has added Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia. California has long seemed to want to cut itself off from the rest of the country (there was an actual effort at secession), and now it’s doing it, one state at a time.

Politico notes that colleges “have used private funds to continue traveling to banned states for athletic competition.”

How is this in any way a punishment?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...