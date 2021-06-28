https://www.dailywire.com/news/china-discussed-making-bioweapons-to-target-races-covertly-launching-attack-with-asymptomatic-spread-report

A new report from an investigative reporter who has been at the forefront of reporting on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) alleges that China discussed the threat that man-made viruses pose to mankind and how they might be weaponized to target certain groups of people.

David Asher, a top investigator who led the State Department’s investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic , an investigation that the Biden administration shut down, said that what China wrote in its declaration to the United Nations “essentially laid out a road map of developments in biotechnology pertinent to the biological weapons convention that the Chinese indicated as particularly salient.”

“It wasn’t clear from their declaration whether this was for potential offensive use of synthetic biology and other techniques … but it certainly appears to lay out what they felt were going to be the drivers of a more potent offense in the future decade related to biotechnology,” he said. “This is probably the most disturbing thing to note that there could be a type of population-targeting or ethnic targeting using biology, according to the Chinese. That doesn’t mean they did it in the case of Covid-19 or anything else but it definitely implied that they were fully aware that this is feasible and possible.”

When asked by Australian investigative reporter Sharri Markson about how to interpret what China wrote, Asher said, “They lay out the cookbook and they say ‘What’s the impact of the cookbook?’”

“They say (it’s the) increased threat of biological weapons using advanced technology,” he said. “They talk about increased difficulty complying with the convention.”

China made the statements in a submission several years ago to the Seventh Review Conference of the State Parties to the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Biological and Toxin Weapons.

The submission warned that “new kinds of biotechnology” could be used “for hostile purposes, posing a latent threat to human society,” and that the threat was “growing.” The submission said that the new technologies were making it harder to maintain “full and strict compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention.”

The following are some excerpts from China’s submission:

“Advances in synthetic biology are turning the synthesis and transformation of life into reality and mean that the basic regulation of biological research, the preparation of new drugs and the promotion of new sources of energy are groundbreaking endeavours, but they also have the potential to be used for evil ends. Theoretically speaking, synthetic biotechnology poses a huge latent threat to mankind, as it could be used in the future to create pathogens of even greater toxicity and infectiousness than those currently known, and which are resistant to traditional vaccines and drugs as well as hard to isolate and identify with present day technology.”

“The sequencing of pathogen DNA has opened the way to the development of new diagnostic methods, drugs and vaccines. But the same data can also be used to synthesize new pathogens and modify pathogen antigenicity, infection specificity, toxicity and resistance to drugs, causing traditional means of dealing with infectious disease to fail and rendering the prevention and control of such disease even harder.”

“Thorough study of systems biology in the body can systematically analyze differences in genes and susceptibility to disease in the population and lay the theoretical foundations for an across the board improvement in levels of human health, but it can also create the potential for biological weapons based on genetic differences between races. Once hostile elements grasp that different ethnic groups harbor intrinsically different genetic susceptibilities to particular pathogens, they can put that knowledge into practice and create genetic weapons targeted at a racial group with a particular susceptibility.”

“The rapid development of biological sciences and technologies may significantly increase the destructiveness of biological weapons. One way it may do so is by increasing the virulence of pathogenic micro-organisms. Microbial genomic research can enhance the virulence or pathogenicity of a pathogen by modifying its antigenic properties. Another way is by rendering traditional medicines and vaccines ineffective. Supergenes conferring resistance to antibiotics can be synthesized by DNA recombination technology, making pathogens highly drug-resistant. Pathogens with detoxifying genes can also be produced, as can pathogens that can evade recognition and attack by the immune system, rendering vaccines and medicines useless. A third way is by making the target population more susceptible to pathogenic microbes. RNA interference can inactivate specific genes in the body, inhibit expression of important bodily proteins, disrupt physiological function and heighten the effects of a bioweapon attack. And a fourth way is by making biological attacks more stealthy. Foreign genes or viruses can be introduced into the target population asymptomatically by means of gene-therapy vectors, enabling a biological weapon attack to be mounted covertly.”

“Developments in biotechnology have created many new problems and challenges for biological arms control and treaty monitoring, making it harder to monitor compliance with the Convention in the biological sphere. One way this occurs is through the synthesis of new agents of biological warfare. Theoretically speaking, synthetic biology can create microbes possessing any special attributes people may wish – new varieties of virus and bacteria more virulent, more infectious and more drug resistant than any known to mankind today. Gene sequencing is getting steadily faster and the costs are coming down; industrial applications of sequencing technology are already appearing and can be used to synthesize new pathogens. Another way is through making it easier to create biological weapons. Modern genetic technology can be used to bring about genetic modifications in traditional agents of biological warfare, making their production more efficient and increasing their stability. A third way is through the gestation of a new generation of biological weapons. Research into genetic differences and susceptibility to pathogens among different populations and species can lead to the creation of racial bioweapons based on genetic differences between races.”

“The science and technology of synthetic biology are spreading rapidly and synthetic DNA technology has already become a basic tool of biological research; the related reagents and equipment are becoming ever easier to obtain. Accidental mistakes in biotech laboratories can place mankind in great danger. Synthetic biology in some civilian biotechnology research and applications may unintentionally give rise to new, highly hazardous man-made pathogens with unforeseeable consequences.”

Miles Yu, a top adviser to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told The Australian that he had discovered a Chinese research paper that contained the research fields that China mentioned in its submission.

“It sent chills up my spine when I saw the PLA submissions and the type of research China’s biological weapons experts had been working on, as China proudly announced to a world biological weapons convention, right there in black and white,” Yu said about the document. “It bore macabre significance because anything China’s bio-labs do might well be connected to the PLA’s biological weapons of mass destruction of the most lethal and sophisticated kind.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

