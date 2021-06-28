https://www.oann.com/chinese-ev-battery-maker-catl-extends-deal-with-tesla/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinese-ev-battery-maker-catl-extends-deal-with-tesla



FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo is seen on a wheel rim during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

June 28, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp and LG Energy Solution.

