Chris Christie will release a new book this fall that the former New Jersey GOP governor intends to be a roadmap for “moving the party forward,” according to the publisher.

The book, – titled “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden” – is set for a Nov. 16 publication by Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Threshold calls the book “a timely and urgent guide to moving the party forward” and says: “As a Republican insider, Christie feels compelled to weigh in on the past four years, but especially the past few months, and explain how these falsehoods, and the grievance politics they support, cost his party the House, the Senate, and the White House in two years, for the first time since Herbert Hoover.”

“Christie delivers a frank insider’s account of that election and the tragic descent of some members of the Republican Party into cowardice and madness,” Threshold added.

Christie was previously a Republican frontrunner during the 2016 presidential primaries and was one of the first Republicans to endorse Trump for the presidency in 2016. Christie also helped Trump prepare for his debates against President Joe Biden but has spoken out against Trump over the former president’s claims he won the 2020 election. Christie even spoke in favor of Trump’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 riot.

