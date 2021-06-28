https://thelibertydaily.com/circle-back-psaki-on-gwen-berry-biden-recognizes-we-havent-lived-up-to-our-highest-ideals/

When U.S. Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned her back on the flag after finishing third in trials, half the country seemed to cheer her on for her “brave” defiance of the nation that allows her to be an Olympian while the other half lambasted her for her Woke Privilege. It’s not surprising that with that divide, the White House didn’t want to stir up more controversy, but Press Secretary Jen Psaki managed to do it anyway.

In a reply to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s question about the incident, Psaki tried to be as milquetoast as possible.

“I haven’t spoken to the President specifically about this, but I know he’s incredibly proud to be an American, has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially from our men and women serving in uniform all around the world,” she began. “He would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we’re as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.”

The Biden WH gives support to Gwen Berry turning her back on the national anthem during #TrackFieldTrials21. While Jen Psaki hasn’t spoken to Biden about her, she said “pride” in America means “respecting” those who recognize when we “haven’t lived up to our highest ideals” pic.twitter.com/OVgQXg3YAz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

It was a safe answer, but infuriating nonetheless. Can’t this regime just admit that one must want to be in the country in order to represent us at the Olympics? That’s just common sense, but everything has to be a combination of safe and complicated with this regime.

