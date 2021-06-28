https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60db0b40bbafd42ff5870436
The notorious Delta variant has not left France unscathed as the strain’s presence has increased since last week and now accounts for up to one in five Covid-19 cases in the country….
As Keiko Fujimori’s chances of flipping an election loss fade, she demanded a foreign ‘audit’ of the results she has challenged. Last week, she was implicated in an alleged attempt to bribe a jury rev…
As Colombia continues to be rocked by large-scale anti-government protests and strikes, a police station was destroyed by rioters overnight….
South Africa’s Constitutional Court has ruled that the country’s former president, Jacob Zuma, should serve 15 months in prison for contempt of court after he refused to cooperate with and appear at a…