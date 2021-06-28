http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/uqWBRO0muFw/clean-up-on-wh-aisle-five.php

The editors of the Wall Street Journal seem to me to bring the necessary cynicism to explicating the infrastructure “compromise” that is to preface enactment of the related Dem wish list/prospective spending blowout:

Mr. Biden’s statement Saturday changes nothing except the [White House counselor Steven] Ricchetti atmospherics. Mr. Biden spoke the real truth on Thursday. He knows, because Mr. Ricchetti tells him, that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer plan to jam through as much of the Families Plan as they can on a partisan vote.

They’re telling the political left to go along with the infrastructure bill because it will please Mr. Manchin and reduce the price tag for the Families Plan by including a lot of climate-related spending. The GOP will have left its fingerprints on much of the Democratic spending blowout and its consequences, and it will be helpless to stop the Families Plan. Mr. Manchin is already falling in line.

All of this is hiding in plain sight. Mr. Biden on Thursday merely put his not-so-fine point on it. Republicans who think that passing an infrastructure bill will prevent a partisan Families Plan are fooling themselves—and voters. Don’t listen to what Mr. Ricchetti says. Listen to what Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer say they’ll do.