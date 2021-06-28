https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/climate-freaks-lay-siege-to-biden-white-house-blocking-all-exits/

The Sunrise Movement along with AOC and Cori Bush block White House entrances

A group of freaks, flanked by noteworthy Democrat politicians, protested outside of the White House on Monday, demanding the Biden administration adopt an infrastructure plan that prioritizes climate change and blocking every entrance to the White House as part of their demand for action.

Activists from the far-left Soros-funded group the Sunrise Movement marched to the White House on Monday to demand the Biden administration put climate change-related initiatives at the forefront, particularly in terms of the ongoing infrastructure negotiations. According to reports, protesters are blocking every entrance to the White House, demanding Biden heed to their Green New Deal agenda.

