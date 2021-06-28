https://therightscoop.com/al-gore-gives-trump-advice-and-it-is-laughable/

Al Gore actually gave Trump advice regarding last year’s election and it is incredible:







Gore’s advice should’ve been ‘I don’t have any room to talk’ when asked about Trump losing the 2020 elections. But instead he proceeded to act as though he were the moral authority on losing an election gracefully:

“Well, I’m not sure that whatever I say to him [TRUMP] would have any impact whatsoever. But just on the off chance that it would, I would say, ‘Please do the right thing, acknowledge reality, stop hurting this country, stop undermining democracy, honor the great and honorable traditions of the United States of America.’ This cannot go on the way it is.”

This guy is a joke. Gore fought tooth and nail to get every hanging chad disqualified so he could steal the election from Bush and he’s telling Trump to “honor the great and honorable traditions” of democracy?

Whatever dude. These leftist idiots hate how the right still loves Trump, but they have been glossing over the major flaws of Bill Clinton and Al Gore for ages. They are everything they claim the right is.

