FILE PHOTO: Jun 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) shoots against the Utah Jazz during the first half in game four in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

June 28, 2021

The Los Angeles Clippers will once again be without star forward Kawhi Leonard as they try to stay alive against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night.

The team confirmed Sunday night that Leonard would not make the trip to Phoenix.

Leonard, 29, has been sidelined by what has been described variously as a right knee sprain and a sprained ACL and hasn’t played since Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. The Clippers eliminated the Jazz in six games.

The Suns lead the Clippers 3-1 in this series and can close it out Monday night at home.

In 11 games played this postseason, Leonard is averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Only 13 NBA teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a seven-game playoff series. The Denver Nuggets did it in back-to-back series last season, including against the Leonard-led Clippers.

