Late last week, CNN host Chris Cuomo did his show from Surfside, Florida, where a building collapse resulted in multiple deaths as well as many more injuries:
For ways to help go to: https://t.co/b4yx7sE1T7 pic.twitter.com/VxXR0FgJcz
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 26, 2021
This tweeter complimented Cuomo on his coverage:
I’m not a fan of Fredo. However, that was an excellent report.
— Peter M. Pietrowski (@PietrowskiPeter) June 28, 2021
Fredo, humble man that he is, apparently has a difficult time taking a compliment:
I am a fan of all who call themselves ‘christian first’ then act like trash. https://t.co/sakolO2zEa
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021
OK.
Chris, you and your colleagues are doing crucial work and doing it damn well. God bless you, man, and take care of yourself.
— StanYeahMan (@StanYeahMan) June 28, 2021
Don’t worry … Chris Cuomo is definitely taking care of himself, as you’ll soon see.
Appreciated. We all know what we would want if we had missing loved ones. Crisis has no hue of red or blue. Or at least it shouldnt. The #SurfsideCollapse community was warm and embracing of need. Impressive and respected https://t.co/eIIWgeS6fd
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021
You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off
— uncle ruckus (@Legalize_LSD1) June 28, 2021
That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs. https://t.co/pN84VyzDdz pic.twitter.com/0R5H7LSggV
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021
Yes, pointing out that Chris Cuomo can’t stop stroking his, um, ego is petty BS, unlike tweeting a photo of his own flexed bicep, which is not definitely petty at all.
Good morning, everyone. pic.twitter.com/DdeYGlEmfA
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 28, 2021
Update. pic.twitter.com/hEHlaNW6tw
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 28, 2021
Welp.
There is a LOT going on here.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021
We have so many questions, but we’re not sure we actually want the answers to any of them.
I’m SWOLE! And I want respect!
— Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 28, 2021
Narrator: Fredo did not earn our respect. What we can give him, though, is our most heartfelt derision and mockery.
— Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 28, 2021
— Ricardo (@Mac_Attack29) June 28, 2021
You should see Jeffery Toobin’s bicep https://t.co/qKotCBIjEl
— Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 28, 2021
You should see the arm he uses on his brother Andrew. pic.twitter.com/VRwQIXFujh
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 28, 2021
https://t.co/1vIsy6zCIq pic.twitter.com/zChRgKjSeU
— kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 28, 2021
https://t.co/ryXHVE8urE pic.twitter.com/SqecpACuBi
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 28, 2021
So you are admitting you gained muscle jerking off? Weird flex, but okay. https://t.co/H9he2XA4oA
— RebekahRabbit (@RebekahRabbit) June 28, 2021
What other conclusion should we draw, Chris?
This tweet is not the flex you think it is, @chriscuomo. https://t.co/Ys5dcK3xxd
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2021
https://t.co/zLoCOhDSQ1 pic.twitter.com/C8uHTXldM9
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) June 28, 2021
Quick exit question:
how did this happen, Chris? https://t.co/dlbPwbMaaY pic.twitter.com/71QJFocXZj
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 28, 2021