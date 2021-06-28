https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/28/come-on-baby-chris-cuomos-attempt-to-smack-down-critic-is-a-literal-weird-flex-not-to-mention-possible-tmi-photo/

Late last week, CNN host Chris Cuomo did his show from Surfside, Florida, where a building collapse resulted in multiple deaths as well as many more injuries:

This tweeter complimented Cuomo on his coverage:

I’m not a fan of Fredo. However, that was an excellent report. — Peter M. Pietrowski (@PietrowskiPeter) June 28, 2021

Fredo, humble man that he is, apparently has a difficult time taking a compliment:

I am a fan of all who call themselves ‘christian first’ then act like trash. https://t.co/sakolO2zEa — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

OK.

Chris, you and your colleagues are doing crucial work and doing it damn well. God bless you, man, and take care of yourself. — StanYeahMan (@StanYeahMan) June 28, 2021

Don’t worry … Chris Cuomo is definitely taking care of himself, as you’ll soon see.

Appreciated. We all know what we would want if we had missing loved ones. Crisis has no hue of red or blue. Or at least it shouldnt. The #SurfsideCollapse community was warm and embracing of need. Impressive and respected https://t.co/eIIWgeS6fd — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

You’re gonna break your arm jerking yourself off — uncle ruckus (@Legalize_LSD1) June 28, 2021

That how this happened?! Hahahaha. Come on, baby, dont hate – facilitate. You can do better than this petty bs. https://t.co/pN84VyzDdz pic.twitter.com/0R5H7LSggV — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 28, 2021

Yes, pointing out that Chris Cuomo can’t stop stroking his, um, ego is petty BS, unlike tweeting a photo of his own flexed bicep, which is not definitely petty at all.

Welp.

There is a LOT going on here. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

We have so many questions, but we’re not sure we actually want the answers to any of them.

I’m SWOLE! And I want respect! — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 28, 2021

Narrator: Fredo did not earn our respect. What we can give him, though, is our most heartfelt derision and mockery.

You should see Jeffery Toobin’s bicep https://t.co/qKotCBIjEl — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 28, 2021

You should see the arm he uses on his brother Andrew. pic.twitter.com/VRwQIXFujh — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 28, 2021

So you are admitting you gained muscle jerking off? Weird flex, but okay. https://t.co/H9he2XA4oA — RebekahRabbit (@RebekahRabbit) June 28, 2021

What other conclusion should we draw, Chris?

This tweet is not the flex you think it is, @chriscuomo. https://t.co/Ys5dcK3xxd — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 28, 2021

Quick exit question:

