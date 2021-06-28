https://noqreport.com/2021/06/28/court-sides-with-couple-who-sued-after-aborting-their-son-due-to-misdiagnosis/

Share the truth

A couple in Ireland who had an abortion based on a misdiagnosis has been awarded damages because doctors wrongly told them their baby had a poor prenatal diagnosis and would die at birth. According to The Guardian , the high court in Dublin announced Wednesday that Rebecca Price and Patrick Kiely will receive damages after five consultants from Merrion Fetal Health clinic, the hospital, and a lab admitted negligence.

The medical staff had advised the couple to abort their son, Christopher, after two test results in 2019 indicated that he had Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s syndrome. Though children with Trisomy 18 are capable of surviving and thriving, many doctors consider them to be “incompatible with life” and push parents towards abortion. However, after the couple went through with the abortion, another test result revealed Christopher did not have Trisomy 18.

READ: I was pressured to abort after a decimal point error led to a Down syndrome misdiagnosis

“Christopher was a normal, healthy baby boy,” the couple said in a statement . “It has taken two years, three months and nine days to get to this point. Christopher’s voice has finally been heard and vindicated arising from the full […]

Read the whole story at www.liveaction.org

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

