Following a third-place finish during Olympic Trials over the weekend, hammer thrower Gwen Berry came under fire for turning away while the national anthem was played as she took her third-place spot at the podium. Now, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw wants her, and other activist athletes, removed from the team entirely.

“We don’t need any more activist athletes,” Crenshaw said Fox News on Monday. “She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. That’s the entire point.”

“It’s one thing when these NBA players do it, okay fine, then we’ll just stop watching. Now the Olympic team, multiple cases of this, they should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement: that you believe in the country you’re representing,” he told “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Crenshaw then explained the “pathology” of people like Berry, blaming Critical Race Theory for teaching students that “our institutions are racist. That our systems are deeply racist.”

“Now, you can’t see the racism, because it’s subtle,” he continued while mocking those who spew the CRT talking points. “And if you deny it, it’s because of your white fragility.”

In an effort to portray herself as a victim, Berry says that she feels like she was “set up” to have the anthem played, which is something that typically happens during international competitions. “I feel like I was set up,” she said. “I feel like that was on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest.” Upon hearing the anthem being played, Berry put a shirt with the words Activist Athlete over her head, so as to drive home the point that she was not supportive of a country she expects to represent on the world stage.

“I put my shirt over my head. It was really disrespectful,” Berry says of the anthem being played, which tends to happen when athletes are at the podium. “I know they did that on purpose, but it’ll be alright.”

Berry seems to believe that the anthem was played specifically to upset her, and not because it is customary to play it when athletes are receiving their medals. In her view, those in charge of the Olympic Trials had made it a point to upset a third-place finisher in women’s hammer throw by timing the anthem perfectly so as to upset Berry the most. She can’t even fathom the idea that the anthem has been played at Olympic qualifying events for as long as we’ve had them.

Dan Crenshaw, like millions of Americans, is tired of seeing these activists disrespect our country while also expecting to represent us in competition, and hopes that athletes like Berry will be left home, and replaced with someone who truly appreciates being an American.

Fox News contributor George “Tyrus” Murdoch had also called out Berry in a scathing rebuke.

“This very simply, why are you even competing in the Olympics if you hate the flag and the country so much? If it’s such a horrible place, why are you doing it?” he asked. “So, if it’s this bad and you’re this insulted why are you competing? Protest. Sit out.”

