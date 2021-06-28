https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/defund-public-schools-patriots-obliterate-their-school-board

“I think if you send your kids to public schools in the United States, you are doing your kids a great disservice,” Crowder said during Thursday’s program. Parents have taken too inactive a role, he noted when it comes to public education, but people are waking up.

In this clip, Crowder’s “Parent of the Week” segment highlighted some of the greatest school board owns. First up, a father and British immigrant made a heroic stand against his local school board’s “blatant violation” of the First Amendment.

“There are public record emails in which the director of equity … is lobbying and advocating for public comment to be censored in this school district. … We’ve got the school board president saying she’ll do better at hitting the mute button in blatant violation of the Constitution,” the father said.

“I don’t have to be nice to you. Nobody behind me has to be nice to you,” he continued. “If you don’t like living in the United States of America, then you can all move to Russia, Cuba, or China. This is the First Amendment. … My right to critique your fascism, which is what this is, is constitutionally protected. The meeting erupted with cheers when the man demanded the removal of the president of diversity followed by the resignation of every school board member.”

Next up, a “based” 9-year-old Lakeville Elementary school student spoke to her school board about BLM posters on her teacher’s wall.

The student reminded her school board members that students were told “two weeks prior” to “report any BLM posters” on campus.

“Two weeks ago, you told us to report any BLM in our schools. Apparently, you know they’re in our schools because you made the signs,” the student said.

She said that any effort to change the color or font does not erase the posters or change the meaning. “I am 9 years old and I know that,” she added.

