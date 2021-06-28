http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Bb-xP0FWbC4/

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) will join a Monday rally in front of the White House to pressure President Joe Biden to include climate provisions in bipartisan infrastructure negotiations.

Bowman’s press advisory says the “rally comes after President Biden, alongside a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, announced the framework for a deal on infrastructure” that far-left “leaders, scientists, and economists have criticized as falling for short of what is necessary by itself to… address the urgent crisis of climate change.”

Rep. Bowman, Sunrise to rally outside WH tomorrow pic.twitter.com/sEC7yfdYyE — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) June 27, 2021

The event will be organized by the Sunrise Movement, which also pressured Biden in May not to negotiate with Republicans on the infrastructure proposal due to fears of watering down the package.

The Sunrise Movement stated “more people will die from severe weather” if Biden makes a bipartisan compromise:

The more this package is watered down, the more people will die from severe weather, families will break under the struggle of unemployment, voters who put everything on the line for Biden will lose hope in what the government can do for them, and black and brown communities will be hurt the most.

Senate Republicans told Breitbart News on Friday that Biden’s negotiating strategy could “blow up” both the bipartisan infrastructure deal as well as the more partisan infrastructure reconciliation bill.

Both Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated Thursday they would not support a bipartisan infrastructure proposal unless Congress passes a far-left reconciliation package, full of global warming provisions and tax hikes.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), Vice President Kamala Harris’s Senate seat replacement, said Thursday after the deal was agreed upon that “This bipartisan deal, it’s not enough. It doesn’t meet the moment.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also explained Thursday he was “not willing to support throwing climate overboard.”

In a separate tweet that has since been deleted, Wyden said, “he wants an assurance the bipartisan package tied to any larger reconciliation bill.”

With the probability Democrats cannot agree on a bipartisan deal or if the deal fails due to opposition on either side of the aisle, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is planing a safety-valve in which radical items may be included by slipping them in a reconciliation package that is filibuster-proof.

The chances of the bipartisan deal passing the Senate with radical Democrats supporting the measure, along with Senate Republicans, is unknown. It is also unknown if the House, slimly controlled by the Democrats, will also approve a Senate version of the legislation if passed.

