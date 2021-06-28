https://saraacarter.com/chicago-shootings-wound-77-5-fatally-just-this-weekend-alone/

By Jenny Goldsberry

This weekend, various shootings in Chicago wounded 77 people, five fatally. Seven of those victims were under 17 years old according to CBS Chicago.

Three mass shootings contributed to the high number of gunshot victims. On Saturday night, a gunman shot four people, who all survived. Then, on Sunday night another shooting took the life of one woman and wounded five others. Later Sunday night, yet another gunman shot eight people, killed one and sent ten people to the hospital.

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

Chicago ⬆️ 18% pic.twitter.com/5RbhbKY312 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021 Twitter

The rest of the victims are 21 to 57 years old. Most were shot alone, or alongside one other person. Meanwhile, last week Chicago saw 57 shooting victims, five of whom died.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

