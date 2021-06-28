https://noqreport.com/2021/06/28/disturbing-new-developments-just-revealed-in-subway-tuna-sub-controversy/

Subway is involved in yet another controversy.

If you remember back, they were under fire for apparenlty using “yoga mats” in their bread and now it’s been discovered that their tuna is quite suspect as well.

After many rumors that their tuna was anything but fish, the New York Time’s ran some intense lab tests and officially put all the rumors to rest.

The New York Time’s is now claiming that Subways tuna doesn’t contain even a smidge of tuna. Which really begs the question: what the heck is it? The New York Times had 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different restaurants in Los Angeles lab tested after the chain was accused in a lawsuit reported earlier this year, alleging the fish is made from “a mixture of various concoctions,” first reported by the Washington Post. The tuna was frozen and sent out to the lab, which determined “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species,” according to the Times. The lab conducted a PCR test to see if Subway’s tuna featured one of five varying tuna species, the New York Times […]

